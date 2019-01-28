LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We’re enjoying some dry time and sunshine with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s across Kentuckiana. Thursday will be one of the best days to get outdoors, with highs around 60! So, thankfully the rain is holding off for our Valentine’s Day plans, and we’re only expecting a few light rain showers during the overnight into very early Friday morning. The next system will bring a wintry mix late Friday into very early Saturday. We could see some light snow accumulations early Saturday, but impacts look minimal at this time, with above freezing temperatures for much of the day Saturday. The weekend ends with chilly rain showers on Sunday, with highs in the 40s. We get a dry break on Monday, before more rain/snow returns Tuesday into early Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly, rising temperatures toward dawn. Low: 37°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy and milder, a few showers after dark. High: 61°. Wind: S 15-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Sprinkles early, the more showers possible late. High: 46°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

