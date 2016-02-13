FORECAST SUMMARY:
*Flood Watch - Weds evening through Friday 8am*
Happy Unofficial Halloween! Today will be a perfect Fall day for trick-or-treating. Highs in the low 70s and plenty of sun. Getting a little breezy in the afternoon with gusts 15-20mph.
Cold front arrives early tomorrow and will bring rain throughout the day Weds with showers becoming heavy Weds night into Thursday. Total rainfall from Weds-Friday still looking like 2-4" across Kentuckiana. Rain chances taper off Thurs evening with another quick shot for some morning rain Friday.
Drying out for Breeder's Cup although it will be cool with a few clouds. Sunday warms up a bit into the mid 60s with a better chance for sunshine.
Will likely be a wet start to the next work week. Euro brings the rain in late Sunday, but its likely to hold off until early Monday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, low 45.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy breezy and mild, high 73.
WEDNESDAY: Rain develops, high 68.
