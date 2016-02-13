FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front has moved through and a much needed drier pattern is on the way for the rest of the week. Other than a few sprinkles south of Louisville tomorrow, most areas will stay dry through the weekend, and actually, the long-range data keeps us mostly dry through much of next week! Temperatures will drop to the 50s the next few nights. Highs will only top out near 70 tomorrow, then low to mid 70s through Saturday. Enjoy the fall-like weather! Temperatures begin to rebound back to the 80s as we head into next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cooler. Low: 55. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds and pleasant . High: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

