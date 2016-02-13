FORECAST SUMMARY:

Look for a dreary and cool start to the week on this Monday across Kentuckiana as a frontal system slowly drops through the region. With plenty of moisture in place, make sure and take the rain gear along with occasional rain expected for much of the day. With some steady rain likely at times, some locations could pick up a half inch of more of rain before the activity tapers off from northwest to southeast late this afternoon and into the evening hours. With all the clouds and showers around along with the front pushing south, temperatures should remain pretty steady much of the day in the mid to upper 50s before dropping off into the low 40s tonight.

Some additional cool air will filter in the region behind the front so even with a mix of clouds and sunshine returning on Tuesday, afternoon highs will only reach the mid-50s. The mid-week looks quiet across Kentuckiana with high pressure building in with cool days and chilly nights. We may see some widespread frost into early Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the 30s in many locations. The tranquil will continue into the late week before another cold front arrives late Friday and into early Saturday bringing more rain to the area. Additional cool air should arrive for the second half of the weekend with afternoon highs struggling to get into the low 50s despite partly sunny skies. Have a nice Monday and a great week to come!

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with scattered rain. High: 57. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and chilly. Low: 42. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, still cool. High: 55. Wind: N 5 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV