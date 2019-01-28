This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the 40s, which is a lot warmer than what we have been.

Today we will see partly sunny skies and no rain. Highs for Sunday will be in the 60s.

Tonight we can anticipate on seeing cloudy skies and nightly lows in the low to middle 50s. We will experience a significant warm-up going into the work and school week. Many may be happy about the warmth, but we will also see rain and have gusty winds Monday.

Monday anticipate on it being warm out and for us to see light to moderate rain by the afternoon.

Rainfall totals are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch. However, southerly winds will gust more than 20 miles per hour. Highs for Monday will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday night, the rain will continue as we will be under cloudy skies with nightly lows in the 40s.

Tuesday morning, we will wake up to morning lows in the 40s. Light rain could be possible during the early morning hours, but it will clear its way out going into the afternoon. We will see partly sunny skies during the day as our highs will be in the 50s.

By the evening hours, we will be under mostly cloudy skies and see rain after midnight. Nightly lows will be in the middle-to-upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Looking ahead, Wednesday to Friday will be the days where we will see our heaviest rain and have possible thunderstorms Thursday. We will want to pay close attention to the rainfall accumulations next week and going into Saturday. Flooding can be a possible threat, but as of now, it is still too soon to tell.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 65°. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy and rainy. High: 62°. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Wind gust 20+mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy then rainy and wet. High: 55°. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

