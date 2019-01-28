The much talked about Arctic front will move through Tuesday evening with first, a brief burst of snow, which could produce ½” or less of accumulation tonight. Next, dangerously cold wind chills through Wednesday. Single digits temps combined with 15 to 30 mph winds will put wind chills down to the minus teens and 20s! WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect from 5AM Wed - 2PM Wed in Kentucky, until 7PM in Indiana. When we reach our high of 11 tomorrow, it will still feel below zero. The wind will lighten up, so it won’t feel as cold Thursday morning. Thursday will stay very cold with highs in the lower 20s. A weak system will bring light snow to rain Friday morning – light snow accumulations possible early Friday, especially north of Louisville. Temperatures will go above freezing to the upper 30s by Friday afternoon. A weekend warm-up is on the way with mostly dry conditions. Highs near 50 Saturday, then 60 Sunday! More 60s and rain showers return on Monday.



DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Breezy and bitterly cold, flakes early...wind chills -10 to -15. Low: 6°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Frigid wind chills early (-15 to-20 in some spots). High: 11°. Wind: W 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Bitter cold especially early otherwise scattered clouds and not as cold. High: 23°. Wind W 5-10 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX