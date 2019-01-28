LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Today was a cold day in Kentuckiana, we woke up to cloudy skies, rain and a wintry mix.

Tonight, you will want to remain off the slick roads to be on the safe side. If you have to go out, drive slowly, leave space between you and the car ahead of you, and turn on your low beams. The freezing rain tapered during the day and now rain chances have increased. Chance of precipitation is at 100 percent and nightly lows are in the 40s. Kentuckiana is under a Flood Watch until Tuesday afternoon.

Monday will be a day of cloudy skies and occasional rain that will last into the overnight.

Highs for Monday will be in the 50s and nightly lows in the 40s and under cloudy skies.

A trailing frontal boundary will stall over the region going into Tuesday and will cause light to moderate rain that will linger all day. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday night anticipate on seeing cloudy skies and passing clouds. The rain will taper off going into Wednesday and we will see a 60 percent chance of rain at night and nightly lows in the 30s.

For the week, low-lying flooding will be possible for Kentuckiana, which is why we will keep a close eye on flood stages as our creeks, streams, and rivers could see some flooding.

Quantitative precipitation forecast models are anticipating rainfall amounts to be up to and over two inches of rain by Wednesday.

Warm air advection will make its way into the viewing area by the middle of the week and we will see highs in the 50s and upper 40s.

A Flooding Warning will be in effect from Tuesday for, the Ohio River at McAlpine Upper, McAlpine Lower and at Cannelton Lock. The warning affects the following Indiana counties: Clark, Floyd, Harrison, and Perry. The counties in Kentucky that are affected are Breckinridge, Hancock, Hardin, Jefferson, Meade, and Oldham.

Flood Watch in effect until Tuesday afternoon

Flood Warning in effect from Tuesday afternoon until further notice for the following rivers: Ohio River at McAlpine Upper, Ohio River at McAlpine Lower, and Ohio River at Cannelton Lock

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Rain and clouds. Low: 38°. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Occasional rain throughout the day and more rain at night. Chance of precipitation 100%. High: 47° Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers. Low: 44°. Wind: S 10 mph

