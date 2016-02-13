FORECAST SUMMARY:

Frontal boundary sparking a few showers/storms across the viewing area this afternoon. We're in the marginal risk category from SPC (basically a 1 out of 5) so not a huge risk of severe weather this evening, but some storms could have strong winds and a few downpours. Best to keep the umbrella handy for any evening plans and also through the weekend...

This weekend we'll be behind the cold front so MUCH cooler temps to kick off the Fall season tomorrow (officially begins at 9:54PM). Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s/60s with a few chances for rain. Saturday afternoon/evening into Sunday morning look like our best time frame for showers. This front stalls out and gives us rain chances to start next week.

Tuesday we'll get another cold front moving through and that will bring some heavier rain lingering into Wednesday. Likely drying out for the end of the work week with some cool temps heading into next weekend!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Isolated storms, turning cooler. Low: 63. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler, a few light rain showers. High: 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler, a few showers south. High: 74. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

