FORECAST SUMMARY:
Chilly and cloudy start to our Tuesday here in Kentuckiana. Areas north of the metro could see a little frost! Clouds will clear a bit this afternoon and we'll see some sunshine although temps will top out in the mid 50s.
We'll get another reinforcing shot of cool air with a dry cold front Wednesday and that keeps our weather pretty consistent weather through Thursday as high pressure moves in. Frost definitely possible early Thurs morning - take the potted plants inside!!
We'll see a few showers Friday afternoon/evening then drying back out for next weekend. Staying cooler than average for the 7-day!
►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android
Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.
Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, still cool. High: 56. Wind: N 5 mph.
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed