FORECAST SUMMARY:

Chilly and cloudy start to our Tuesday here in Kentuckiana. Areas north of the metro could see a little frost! Clouds will clear a bit this afternoon and we'll see some sunshine although temps will top out in the mid 50s.

We'll get another reinforcing shot of cool air with a dry cold front Wednesday and that keeps our weather pretty consistent weather through Thursday as high pressure moves in. Frost definitely possible early Thurs morning - take the potted plants inside!!

We'll see a few showers Friday afternoon/evening then drying back out for next weekend. Staying cooler than average for the 7-day!

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, still cool. High: 56. Wind: N 5 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV