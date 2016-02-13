FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably cool air will remain in place.

Drier air is working into the atmosphere is bringing an end to widespread in the viewing area. By early afternoon temperatures were in the lower 50s and will continue to rise a few degrees, but remain well be average for the point in October. Low clouds and mist is replacing the steady rain. A warm front to the south is help slightly warmer air move to the north.

An upper level system brought rain to the viewing area for the first half of the da, making a rainy start for the Ironman this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Unsettled weather will continue into Monday with more rain expected as pieces of energy move along an approaching cold front. Rain will develop early tomorrow making for a damp start to the week.

Afternoon highs will stay on the cool side with upper 50s early in the week and low 60s by Friday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with mist and drizzle. High 59. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers developing overnight. Low 55. Wind: S 5 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers. High 59. Wind: NW 5-10 mph

