We've earned a few days of sunshine after that gloomy start to the work week yesterday! Its chilly this morning - about 20° cooler than this time yesterday. High pressure takes over our region and while temps will be below normal today, we'll see a gradual warm up into Thursday and the end of the week. Plenty of sunshine today through Thursday before clouds increase Friday.

By Friday we see our next disturbance moving in. A cold front moving in from the west and a steady stream of Gulf moisture will give us a few spotty showers during the day with more widespread rain late Friday night. Plan for a wet start to the weekend. Scattered showers Saturday during the day with showers and storms Saturday evening. The rain clears out overnight Saturday before clearer and much cooler weather moves in to end the weekend. Back to cool sunshine by Monday!

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasantly cool. High 56°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 31°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and milder. High: 63°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX