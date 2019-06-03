This afternoon we have a surface high-pressure system that continues to build over the Ohio Valley, that will cause us to see sunny skies today as well as for tomorrow. Our day will be breezy as our winds will gust up to 20 miles per hour. Highs for today will be in the 50s.

Tonight we can anticipate seeing clear skies and for it to feel cold out. Nightly lows will be in the low 30s and it will feel chilly out.

Wednesday, the surface high will move over the Atlantic and allow moisture to build. We will wake up to morning lows that are between 5-10 degrees below normal. We warm up during the day and see sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s and nightly lows will be in the 40s.

Thursday, we can anticipate on seeing light rain mainly for those north of I-64 and scattered rain by late morning that will taper off during the day and return at night.

Showers will likely increase Thursday night after 10 pm and will become widespread and lead into early Friday morning. Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 60s and nightly lows will be in the 50s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasantly cool. High 50°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 31°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and milder. High: 63°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX