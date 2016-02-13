FORECAST SUMMARY:

The unseasonably cool weather, even for mid-October is set to stick around Kentuckiana as we head into the mid-week. Skies should clear overnight so expect another chilly start to the day on Wednesday with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley so we are in store for a few tranquil days with sunshine and highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. We could be in store for our first widespread frost on Thursday morning with high pressure sitting overhead. Clear skies and light winds should allow readings to drop into the low and mid-30s. The overall cool pattern will stick around into the weekend with our next rain chance arriving for Friday afternoon and Friday evening before we clear out just in time for the weekend.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, a chilly night! Low: 43. Wind: N 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit milder. High: 62. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV