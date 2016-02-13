FORECAST SUMMARY:

Rainy Friday ahead of us. Looks like light to moderate rain for much of the day - likely tapering off around 9pm. You'll want the umbrella/rain jacket today and tonight!

A few showers possible Saturday, but the bulk of the weekend rain arrives Sunday as a new system moves in Sunday bringing rain for Sunday afternoon/evening.

We dry out for the beginning of the work week, but a mid-week cold front will bring showers for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. More rain for the back half of the next work week as well.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Light rain at times, chilly. High: 52. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle or light shower, but mostly dry. High: 54. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

