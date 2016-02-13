FORECAST SUMMARY:

Plenty of rain across Kentuckiana as a front has parked itself across the Ohio Valley. Some parts of the viewing area south and west of the metro have seen 1.5+ inches of rain.. Because of all of this rain, a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Sunday at 8PM. Anywhere from 2-3" total rainfall possible and could cause localized flooding.

This front stalls out to end the weekend and also gives us rain chances to start next week.

Showers and storms Monday. Tuesday we'll get another cold front moving through and that will bring some heavier rain lingering into Wednesday. A stray shower is possible Thursday, but most will be dry. Friday and Saturday look cool, sunny and pleasant!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cool with scattered showers. Low 59. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler, continued shower chance. High: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

