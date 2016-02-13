FORECAST:
Enjoy more beautiful fall-like weather through tomorrow! Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. Clouds will increase ahead of a warm front tomorrow, but we stay mainly dry across the area with highs in the lower 80s.
The warm front brings a few showers early Saturday, then mostly dry and more humid by Saturday afternoon. It’s a hot, hazy, and humid pattern for much of next week with highs hovering around 90, and heat index values in the mid-90s. A weak front could bring a few showers/storms by next Wednesday and Thursday.
FORECAST SUMMARY:
TONIGHT: Cool and clear. Low: 61. 50s outside the city. Wind: Light E.
FRIDAY: Clouds increase. Stray shower late. High 82.
SATURDAY: Spotty showers early, then drying out and warmer in the afternoon. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10.
