LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

The weekend starting with temperatures in the teens this morning. High pressure will be the main influence on viewing area weather this weekend. Look for highs in the upper 30s this afternoon and low 40s tomorrow. This tranquil weather won't last long. Another system arrives tomorrow and this will mark the transition to an active pattern and the return of wet weather.

Precipitation could start tomorrow morning as as a wintry mix before temperatures warm into the low 40s and everything switches to rain. The wet weather continues into early next week as a few waves of low-pressure keeping things damp in the viewing area. Moderate to heavy rain is possible through Tuesday. This would only add to the flooding issues along area rivers and streams.

Temperatures in the upper 40s Monday before spiking into the upper 50s ahead of a cold front Tuesday. Dry weather mid-week and through most of Valentine’s Day before another system increases rain chances to end the week.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 38°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing, not as cold. Low: 25°. Wind: N# 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloiudy, chance for a wintry mix early, changing to all rain. High: 43° Wind: S 5 mph.

