What a difference a day made! After record highs around 70 degrees on Thursday, we struggled to get back to the freezing mark across most of Kentuckiana Friday afternoon. Even with some sunshine, it was quite a cold day as northwest wind kept wind chills into the teens most of the day. As high pressure builds in to begin the weekend, temperatures will dip into the teens to kick off Saturday with wind chills down into the single digits. Afternoon highs should recover into the upper 30s with some sunshine. The dry weather won’t last long as our next storm system arrives Sunday, signaling a return to our active and wet weather pattern.

With some chilly air in place early Sunday the initial precipitation could start as a bit of a wintry mix before temperatures warm into the low 40s and everything switches to plain rain. The wet weather is set to continue into early next week with a few waves of low-pressure keeping things damp across Kentuckiana. We could see moderate to heavy rain through Tuesday, which could add to the flooding issues along area rivers and streams. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s Monday before spiking into the upper 50s ahead of a cold front Tuesday. Our weather looks dry mid-week and through most of Valentine’s Day before another system increases rain chances to end the week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Single digit wind chills early. Low: 13°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 38°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A wintry mix in the morning, changing to all rain. High: 43° Wind: E 5-10 mph.

