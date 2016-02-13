FORECAST SUMMARY:

After recent rains created the wettest September on record here in Louisville, we are finally looking to dry things out here in Kentuckiana heading toward the weekend, but there is a small wrinkle in that process for this Thursday. With the frontal system stalled to our east and a little wave of energy swinging through our region, expect a cloudy and cool Thursday with afternoon highs only in the mid and upper 60s. There is some moisture associated with it, so a few scattered showers can’t be ruled out today, especially for areas from Louisville metro and points south. After a chilly start Friday with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s in the outlying areas, conditions are looking much better into Friday afternoon with more sunshine and highs recovering into the mid-70s.

On Friday night, a dry cold front will slide through the Ohio Valley doing nothing more than shifting our winds around to the northwest and ushering in a re-enforcing shot of cooler air into Kentuckiana for Saturday. We’ll still see plenty of sunshine this weekend, but temperatures should be slightly cooler on Saturday with highs in the low 70s before jumping back into the low 80s on Sunday. It should be a nice weekend for all the outdoor activities and festivals going on across Kentuckiana so enjoy! As we welcome October into early next week, it should be unseasonably warm with highs into the low 80s, but we may have to dodge a few scattered showers by Tuesday. Have a great Thursday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Cloudy and cool, a few showers. High: 66. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Slow clearing and chilly. Low: 50. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 76. Wind: W 5 mph.

