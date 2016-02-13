FORECAST SUMMARY:

It's a cool, cloudy and misty start to this Friday and that will be the story through much of the day. A little patchy drizzle possible this afternoon, but mostly dry under some grey skies. Cool for folks heading out to Breeder's Cup today!

Weather improves slightly for tomorrow with more sun and slightly warmer temps. Good news for the Breeder's on Saturday and UK vs Georgia in Lexington.

Sunday the clouds increase and we have small chance for a late evening shower that will linger into Monday morning. We'll get a quick break from the rain Monday afternoon before our next chance for showers/storms/gusty winds Tuesday. Behind that system, we'll turn cooler and mostly dry to end the week.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool, a few sprinkles. High: 52. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 58. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds increasing. Showers late. High 66. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV