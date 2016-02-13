FORECAST SUMMARY:
It's a cool, cloudy and misty start to this Friday and that will be the story through much of the day. A little patchy drizzle possible this afternoon, but mostly dry under some grey skies. Cool for folks heading out to Breeder's Cup today!
Weather improves slightly for tomorrow with more sun and slightly warmer temps. Good news for the Breeder's on Saturday and UK vs Georgia in Lexington.
Sunday the clouds increase and we have small chance for a late evening shower that will linger into Monday morning. We'll get a quick break from the rain Monday afternoon before our next chance for showers/storms/gusty winds Tuesday. Behind that system, we'll turn cooler and mostly dry to end the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool, a few sprinkles. High: 52. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 58. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Clouds increasing. Showers late. High 66. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
