FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cloudy and chilly - that'll be our weather "story" for today. Clouds have made it to Kentuckiana ahead of tomorrow's rain moving in from the SW. That system brings light to moderate rain much of Friday. Will be a wet HS Gametime...

A few showers linger into Saturday, but the bulk of the rain over the weekend arrives Sunday as energy flows in from the NW along the jet stream.

Next week starts off dry, but by the time we get to Halloween on Wednesday we could see our next frontal system bring some rain...

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, but dry. High: 56. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Light rain at times, chilly. High: 52. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

