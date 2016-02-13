FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a wet and stormy weekend with the remnants of Gordon bringing heavy rain and some flooding issues, we are set-up for a cloudy and cooler start to the week here in Kentuckiana. The leftover low is to our north, so clouds are expected to wrap around into the area on this Monday. Other than some drizzle early, it should be a dry day but with plenty of cloudiness around, afternoon highs will be held in check into the low 70s, so it will feel a little cooler again. An area of high pressure will nose in from the west into the mid-week so expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures slowly recovering to around 80 degrees on Wednesday and into the low and mid-80s on Thursday.

Of course, all eyes will be on Hurricane Florence this week as the storm approaches the east coast. Right now, somewhere in the Carolinas could be the potential landfall location but with the storm not expected to arrive until late this week, so this is subject to change. There shouldn’t be any impact on our weather here in Kentuckiana other than a few higher clouds off to our east. Temperatures will continue to warm up under partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs returning to the upper 80s into next weekend. Have a nice Monday and a great week to come!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Cloudy skies, still cooler. High: 71. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, pleasantly cool. Low: 59. Wind: N 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a bit milder. High: 77. Wind: NE 5 mph.

