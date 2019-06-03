With the official arrival of spring at 5:58pm Eastern on Wednesday unfortunately our weather here in Kentuckiana won’t exactly be following suit as some wet and cooler weather is expected in the short term. A wave of low pressure will slide through the region into early Thursday bringing scattered showers along with it. A secondary boundary behind the departing low with keep clouds and showers around for into the afternoon hours with a breezy and raw day expected as highs struggle to get out of the upper 40s. Conditions look to improve on Friday with sunshine and highs back in the mid to upper 50s before a dry cold front brings a re-enforcing shot of cool air in for Saturday. More sunshine is expected though with highs into the mid-50s.

Our next weather maker should arrive late on Sunday with plenty of wet weather expected to begin next week. Highs will jump back into the low 60s ahead of the system on Sunday with the majority of the day staying dry. Monday looks wet at this point so plan on keeping the rain gear handy. The showers should depart by Tuesday, but it does look like additional cool air will follow briefly with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. More quiet weather will be on the way as temperatures recover nicely we highs reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees by Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few showers, breezy and cooler. High: 49°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 56°. Wind: S 5-10 mph

