FORECAST SUMMARY:

We're in for a drizzly, cloudy start to our weekend, but things are trending much drier and warmer to end the weekend tomorrow. Today's highs in the mid 50s will make things cool for much of the day, but we're back into the mid 60s tomorrow as we begin a warming trend to get us into the middle of the work week.

Unfortunately a mid-week cold front is going to put a damper on the witches and werewolves trick-or-treating on Wednesday. Showers are a near guarantee with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder.

Thursday we could see a few remnant showers then a little bit of drying out into Friday before another round of rain next weekend.

EURO has us wet Saturday, GFS has us dry. We'll give them a couple days to agree before we decide on the precip. percentage.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle or light shower, but mostly dry. High: 55. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, milder, and breezy. High: 66. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

