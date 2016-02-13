FORECAST SUMMARY:

We’ve seen some unseasonably cooler air across Kentuckiana the last few days and that early touch of fall should stick around today with temperatures staying below average for mid-September. High pressure will continue to nose in from the west, but scattered clouds will persist around the region. Afternoon highs should be a bit milder with highs into the mid-70s. Our upward trend of temperatures will continue into the mid and late week as conditions stay high and dry across Kentuckiana. Highs should work back into the low 80s Wednesday with upper 80s returning as we close out the week.

We continue to watch Hurricane Florence, now a major hurricane rolling through the central Atlantic toward the east coast of the U.S. with an expected landfall in the Carolinas by late Thursday. With a slowdown expected after landfall, there is the potential for some historic rainfall and flooding across parts of Virginia and North Carolina based on the latest data, but we are few days away and the initial landfall as a major hurricane is the concern first and foremost. This system is expected to have little impact on our weather into the weekend with just a few high clouds drifting in from the east. Temperatures will be summer-like with highs in the upper 80s. Some of the models do bring some of the remnants farther west into early next week so some rain may be possible by then with cooler temperatures. Have a great Tuesday!

TODAY: Scattered clouds, a mild day! High: 76. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Low: 62. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer. High: 80. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

