It is a windy early morning in the viewing area, but the rains have moved out as cloudy skies linger for now. Temperatures range from the upper 50s in southern parts of the viewing area to the low 50s in the north. Highs in the upper 50s have already be reached in the area. As cooler air continues to settle in temperatures will drop into the lower 50s and upper 40s to the north. Expect morning clouds to give way to a mix of clouds of sun from the river south with northern counties slower to break into some sunshine. High pressure will be building into the area.

Looking ahead: highs will be close to average for tomorrow and Tuesday. A good warm up starts Wednesday as high pressure moves east. Expect to see some temperatures around 70 Wednesday and Thursday as winds become breezy from the south.

Another round of rain and storms is possible Wednesday night and into early Thursday. Highs Thursday in the low and mid-70s are forecast before another system brings a rain chance late day into Thursday night. Some of these storms could be potentially strong. A enforcing shot of cold air arrives Friday keeping highs chilly on the final weekend of winter.

Remember we are now on DST. Sunset this evening 7:45 pm EDT.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy and cooler late. High: 54. Wind: W 10-15 gusting to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 34. Wind: W 15-35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High: 56. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

