FORECAST SUMMARY:

Mostly clear and chilly again tonight, with lows in the upper 30s. A system will track to our south, and first bring clouds tomorrow, then cool rain Friday.

We could have a lingering sprinkle or light shower, but it will be turning mostly dry for Saturday. Sunday starts off dry, then energy riding the northwest jet stream flow will bring more rain showers Sunday afternoon/night.

Looking dry to start off next week, with big improvement by Halloween. Hoping for 60s again by next Wednesday!

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Full moon. Low: 38. Wind: Light ENE.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, but dry. High: 56. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Light rain at times, chilly. High: 52. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

