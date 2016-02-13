FORECAST SUMMARY:

Rain moves in late overnight and plan on chilly rain for Friday. Temperatures will stay below normal in the 50s through Monday.

We will be between systems with mostly dry conditions on Saturday (although a few sprinkles possible). The next wave of wet weather arrives Sunday afternoon/night.

We’ll have a couple dry days Monday and Tuesday.

Unfortunately, both the GFS and EURO long-range models have sped up the front, bringing a good chance of rain for Halloween. Keep the jackets and have the umbrella ready every now and again.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Cloudy, light rain arrives overnight. Low: 48. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Light rain at times, chilly. High: 52. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle or light shower, but mostly dry. High: 54. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

