Today will be a day, unlike yesterday, meaning we will not be under a severe weather threat nor will it be as warm.

Thursday many counties say falling limbs, gusty winds, and heavy rain, but today will be the opposite. Highs for today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and we will be under mostly cloudy skies.

We will see a few spotty showers during the early morning hours and some counties in Indiana may even see a wintry mix. The rain and a wintry mix will taper off by the afternoon and the sun will have a chance to peak through.

Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy. Winds will be from the west and gust a little over 20 mph and nightly lows will be in the low 30s.

Saturday, we will see mostly sunny skies, but it will not a significant warm up. Highs for Saturday will be in the 40s and nightly lows in the 30s.

Sunday will be Saint Patrick’s Day many may be pleased. We will see mostly sunny skies during the day and partly cloudy skies at night. Highs for Sunday will be in the 50s and nightly lows in the 30s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler, a few sprinkles possible. High: 44°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 48°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy. High: 50°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph

