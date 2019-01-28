Temps in the teens, but feeling like the single digits and low double digits across Kentuckiana this morning. Its breezy out there - gusts as high as 24 mph right now and that is making our very cold temps feel much colder. We'll stay stuck in the 20s throughout the day with partly cloudy skies before a light dusting of snow late this evening into the early hours of Wednesday.

A reinforcing shot of cold air moves in today to keep us bitterly cold for Wednesday and Thursday. We have a WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect from 6AM Weds - 1PM Weds because of just how cold we'll feel thanks to those cold temps and some wind during the day Weds. Wind chills anywhere from -10 to -20 throughout Wednesday. When we reach our high of 11° on Weds, it could still feel below zero. Overnight low of 0° Weds into Thurs won't feel *quite* as bad since we'll have less wind.

Thursday will be another very chilly day with snow possible overnight into Friday and not much of a diurnal chance in temps.

Our gradual warm up begins Friday into the weekend! Small chance for showers late Sunday with a better chance on Monday. Temps stay mild through the middle of next week!



DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Sunshine early then increasing clouds with flakes late. High: 28°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snowfall and bitterly cold temps. Low: 5°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Bitter cold wind chills, especially early (-10 to -20 at times) otherwise scattered clouds and very cold. High: 11°. Wind W 10-15 mph.

