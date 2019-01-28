We dropped to 3 degrees with a wind chill of -20 Wednesday morning, with 1-2” of snowfall Tuesday night. We did make up to a whopping 7 degrees Wednesday afternoon, which is right at the record COLD MAX (coldest high temp) for Wednesday’s date, set in 1966 (Record low is -9, set in 1966). It will stay very cold, but thankfully the winds are much lighter. Overnight lows in the single digits, with highs in the 20s tomorrow afternoon. The warming trend continues through the weekend and into next week. 40s Friday, 50s Saturday, 60s Sunday through Tuesday! As far as precipitation, we’ll have to watch for some slick spots with a light wintry mix possible early Friday. This weekend is looking dry, then scattered rain showers are back in the forecast early next week.



DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Bitter cold, less wind. A few flurries south. Low: 3°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds, not as cold. High: 27°. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Wintry mix early, then breezy and milder. High: 42°. Wind S 5 mph.

