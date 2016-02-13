FORECAST SUMMARY:

We’ve got some slow changes in our weather pattern on the way for Kentuckiana heading into the late week and especially for the upcoming weekend. The big ridge of high pressure that has dominated the Eastern U.S. with lots of heat and humidity much of this week is finally breaking down allowing a weak front to drop into the Ohio Valley. At the same time moisture from the south will increase so we should see a little better chance for scattered storms this afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm with afternoon highs into the mid to upper 80s thanks to more in the way of scattered clouds over our area. This upward trend in rainfall chances and downward trend of temperatures will continue heading toward the weekend thanks to the tropical remnants of Gordon to our southwest.

With the frontal boundary still hanging over Kentuckiana this weekend and the tropical leftovers from Gordon being pushed eastward into our area, we’ll ramp up the chances for more widespread rain and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Thanks to the tropical moisture interacting with the front, we could see some heavy rain at times across the area, so the rain gear should be needed for outdoor plans over the weekend. One positive is the big break from the heat and drop in temperatures with highs only in the upper 70s with clouds and rain. A few leftover showers may hang around into early next week, but temperatures will stay pleasant for early September with highs into low 80s. Have a great Thursday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 88. Rain chance: 40% Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, an isolated shower possible. Rain chance: 20%. Low: 73. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with more storms. Rain chance: 60%. High: 83. Wind: Light NE.

