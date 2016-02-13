FORECAST SUMMARY:

We enjoyed a beautiful start to the weekend on this Saturday with sunshine and pleasant high temperatures into the mid-70s thanks to high pressure in control. It should be a pleasantly cool evening if you are heading out for any activities with temperatures slowly dropping into the 60s. High pressure will slide eastward but continue to dominate for the final day of September on Sunday. This will allow a return flow to pick up, so afternoon highs will jump up all the way into the low 80s, so the fantastic weather will stick around to finish out the weekend.

As we kick of October on Monday, it’s going to feel more like summer with the warmer air continuing to win out. Afternoon highs should top out in the mid-80s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. With some energy sliding by to our north late Monday and especially into Tuesday, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible across Kentuckiana. The unseasonably warm weather looks to stick around for much of the first week of October with highs remaining in the low and mid-80s. Have a great rest of the weekend!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Fair skies, patchy fog late. Low: 57. Wind: E 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, a bit warmer. High: 83. Wind: S 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few isolated showers. High: 82. Wind: S 5 mph.

