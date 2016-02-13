FORECAST SUMMARY:
A few pretty days ahead of us today and tomorrow before a cold front puts a damper on our mid-week Halloween fun. Between Wednesday,Thurs and Friday, some areas could receive between 2-4" of rainfall with a few spots seeing locally higher amounts.
Speaking of the rain on Friday - could put a slight damper on Breeder's Cup start, but things are still looking nice for Saturday. Cool temps and sunshine for the weekend.
Reminder - daylight saving time is 2AM on Sunday morning.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, high 63.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, high 73.
►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android
Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.
Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.
--
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed