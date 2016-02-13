FORECAST SUMMARY:

A few pretty days ahead of us today and tomorrow before a cold front puts a damper on our mid-week Halloween fun. Between Wednesday, Thurs and Friday , some areas could receive between 2-4" of rainfall with a few spots seeing locally higher amounts.

Speaking of the rain on Friday - could put a slight damper on Breeder's Cup start, but things are still looking nice for Saturday. Cool temps and sunshine for the weekend.

Reminder - daylight saving time is 2AM on Sunday morning.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, high 63.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, high 73.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV