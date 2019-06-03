Our pleasant stretch of weather here in early April is set to continue across Kentuckiana into the mid-week. Weak high pressure to our south will hang on long enough to provide another nice day for Wednesday as sunshine and a southwest wind push afternoon highs into the upper 60s. A wave of low pressure in the Central Plains will approach late this week with our rain chances set to pick up late on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be nice despite the showers in the area with highs right around 70 degrees. It looks like the majority of the rain will exit by Friday afternoon, leaving us with mainly dry weather heading into the weekend.

Saturday still looks good at this point with a mix of clouds and sun along with highs into the mid-70s! Some of the data indicates a stray shower can’t be ruled out with moisture returning to the area from the south but it should mainly be a dry and mild start to the weekend. A stronger storm system will head for Kentuckiana on Sunday with our chances for rain and storms picking up to close out the weekend. The wet and stormy weather should carry over into Monday as a frontal system slowly moves through the region. A few leftover showers could linger into Tuesday with slightly cooler but pleasant temperatures expected.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 42°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, showers late. High: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

