FORECAST SUMMARY:

Warm weather persists through Wednesday as we sit ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain chances will accompany the front on Wednesday but we will stay dry through first thing Wednesday morning. Behind the front, Thursday through Saturday looks mainly dry but much cooler with highs in the 60s. Another weather system arrives Sunday into Monday with some showers and perhaps briefly warmer temperatures.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Fair skies, a warm night. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds, still warm. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

