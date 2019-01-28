WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF KENTUCKIANA FROM 2:00 AM TO 2:00 PM WEDNESDAY

A cold front will be moving through Monday evening bringing light rain, then flurries, followed by much colder air! We don’t expect any big problems on the roadways, since the pavement should dry out before the really cold arrives. Temperatures will fall to the teens overnight with wind chills in the single digits. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 20s, with some very cold January sunshine. The Arctic front will bring in the coldest shot of air so far this season late tomorrow. We can expect a brief period of light snow tomorrow evening, then single digit low temperatures with wind chills in the minus teens Wednesday morning. Highs only in the low teens Wednesday afternoon! Lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning near zero. It will stay very cold, although not as severe, with highs in the low 20s on Thursday. A weak system could bring a period of light snow turning to light rain late Thursday night into early Friday. We’re back above freezing Friday, then 40s Saturday, then near 60 by Sunday! So, let’s battle through this 3-day deep freeze, before a weekend thaw!



DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Breezy and colder. Wind chills in the lower single digits. Low: 18. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine early then increasing clouds with flakes late. High: 28. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Bitter cold wind chills, especially early (-10 to -20 at times) otherwise scattered clouds and very cold. High: 11. Wind W 10-15 mph.

