A cool morning with temps in the 30s around Kentuckiana should lead us into a really nice day once the sun comes up. We'll warm up into the upper 50s and see plenty of sunshine. A few clouds move in throughout the afternoon and evening which helps keep our temps in the 40s overnight. The big warm up begins tomorrow with midweek highs in the 70s.

We'll see a brief period of light rain early Wednesday morning with much of Wednesday staying dry after that. Overnight into early Thursday stronger showers move in as a low pressure system tracks in from the west. Showers and storms will be off and on throughout Thursday with conditions becoming very windy as this system pushes through. Gusts around 40mph possible so we could see a wind warning. Even with high wind gusts, the severe weather threat is very low at this point.

We'll see a few sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies Friday as a cold front moves through and gives us cooler temps, but a pretty pleasant weekend. Seasonably cool and dry to start next week!

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 58°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Low: 42°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer, rain and storms at night. High: 70°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

