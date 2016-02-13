FORECAST SUMMARY:

***Frost Advisory 2am-10am Friday morning for areas north and east of Louisville metro***

We've seen some nice tranquil fall days through the mid-week across Kentuckiana and expect more quiet conditions tonight as high pressure continues to dominate our weather across Kentuckiana. It will be a chilly start on Friday with early morning lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. There is a Frost Advisory for areas north and east of Louisville metro, so cover those tender plants or bring them in if you can. Some moisture and energy coming in from the southwest will help to increase cloud cover Friday and by the evening hours a few showers will be possible as a front moves through the region. Head into the weekend, expect a breezy Saturday with a few sprinkles early and scattered clouds hanging around as a secondary trough works through by evening, setting us up for a cool finish to the weekend. Highs will only be in the low 50s Sunday despite some sunshine, but our weather looks dry, quiet and a touch milder into early next week!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, a chilly night. Low: 40. Wind: E 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase, showers by evening. High: 61. Wind S 5-10 mph.

