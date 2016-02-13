FORECAST:

We’re enjoying early fall-like weather today through Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will clear this evening, and temperatures will fall to the 50s overnight. Comfortably warm and sunny tomorrow. Increasing clouds with a few showers possible late Friday – especially north. Turning muggier with a few pop-up showers on Saturday. A mostly dry and hotter pattern continues into next week with highs around 90, and the heat index in the mid-90s.

FORECAST SUMMARY:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasantly cool! Low: 58. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cool morning. Mostly sunny. High: 80. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. Stray shower late. High 84.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV