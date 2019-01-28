WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6PM FRIDAY THROUGH 7AM SATURDAY

WHAS

After a breezy and mild Valentine's Day across Kentuckiana, a cold front will move through with a few sprinkles and light rain showers into early Friday, and it will stay breezy. The next system will bring a wintry mix to the area tomorrow evening. This will likely put down a quick light accumulation of wet snow, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces Friday night (most spots 1” to possibly 2"). Saturday will be partly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. The next system will bring light rain showers on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. It’s another one day dry break on Monday, before the next system brings more rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Breezy with a few showers. Low: 38°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds, mix to snow late. High: 42°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool, flakes after dark. High: 39°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

