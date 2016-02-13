FORECAST SUMMARY:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH WEDNESDAY 2PM

Our weather has been very wet and unsettled across Kentuckiana for the last several days and it looks like you won’t be able to put the rain gear away on this Tuesday. With plenty of moisture streaming up from the south and a cold front dropping in from the northwest, expect more showers and storms today with the possibility of both some heavy rain and a few strong storms, especially later on. A Flash Flood Watch is out for much of Kentuckiana until Wednesday afternoon with any thunderstorms potentially producing heavy rainfall over already saturated ground. Highs today should be into the upper 70s and low 80s despite the scattered clouds and storms around.

With the front blowing into the area later today and into the evening, a few strong to severe storms look to be possible across parts of the area with damaging winds and heavy rains being the primary threats. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather for Southern Indiana today with a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for points along the Ohio River south into most of our Kentucky counties. The rain chances should diminish into Wednesday morning as the front moves east with highs dropping back into the mid-70s. The good news is that we’ll finally get a chance to dry out late this week and into the weekend with some sunshine and pleasant fall temperatures expected. Highs should be back into the low 80s by the weekend. Have a great Tuesday!

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Scattered rain and storms, some heavy rain possible. High: 81. Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: More rain and storms. Low: 67. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Early showers, then afternoon clearing. High: 75. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

