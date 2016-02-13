FORECAST SUMMARY:

A southwest wind will pick up today ahead of a wave of low pressure so with wind gusts around 30 miles per hour, afternoon highs will top out in the mid-60s. Clouds should be the rule through the day with showers arriving late afternoon and continuing through Sunday night. To begin the week, a more significant system will be right on the heels of the late weekend rain maker so expect a mild day on Monday with highs into the upper 60s as a warm front arcs through the area. We could see a few spotty showers along that front, but the main action is set to arrive as the cold front approaches Monday night. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe storms Monday nigh. Drier on Tuesday but it will be very windy with gusts 40 to 45 miles per hour. We’ll cool down and dry out Wednesday before another wave of energy brings showers and colder temperatures to end the week. Highs shouldn’t get out of the 40s Friday and we may struggle to reach the low 40s Saturday!

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Breezy and mild. Showers late. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-20 mph gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Early showers possible. Low 52.

MONDAY: Rain and storms late/night. High 67.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV