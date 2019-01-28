*Winter Weather Advisory 6PM Friday until 7AM Saturday*

A few light sprinkles early this morning across Kentuckiana should be gone by the time most folks are waking up. We may see a brief period with some partly sunny conditions this morning before clouds move back in ahead of tonight's next system. Temps in the 40s and 50s now will fall to the upper 30s by mid-morning then only recover to the low 40s before a wintry mix moves in after about 6PM. We won't see much in the way of accumulation (<1") from this system here in Louisville, but areas along the parkways could see closer to 1-2". Most of Southern Indiana will likely just see a few flurries.

whas

We'll see this system end overnight and Saturday will be chilly and dry. A brief period of snow/wintry mix overnight Saturday into Sunday with just a few chilly showers expected during the daylight hours Sunday. Dry and cool Monday

Tuesday night into Wednesday we get our next rainy system. Milder temps during this period and for the end of the week mean no real chance for wintry weather expected.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY: More clouds, mix to snow late. High: 42°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix south of Louisville. Low: 27°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool, flakes after dark. High: 39°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX