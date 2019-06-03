The rain gear will come in handy as we kick off the weekend here in Kentuckiana thanks to a cold front and a wave of low pressure set to move through on Saturday. Expect showers and a few thunderstorms to ramp up after daybreak Saturday with occasional rain expected throughout the day. With southwest winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour, it will be breezy as afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 60s. If we see some clearing ahead of the front, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out, especially south of Louisville. Once the front presses through Kentuckiana Saturday evening, winds will shift to the northwest allowing much cooler air to push into the area. Temperatures should be a solid 30 to 35 degrees cooler by Sunday morning with readings in the low and mid-30s. Despite sunshine returning, afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 40s with a chilly north wind in place.

Monday morning looks very cold as we kick off April (no foolin) as temperatures should dip into the mid to upper 20s. With the growing season underway, Frost Advisories and/or Freeze Warnings are likely to be hoisted for Sunday night, so any tender outdoor plants will need to be protected from the cold air. With more sunshine expected, temperatures should rebound into the low to mid-50s Monday afternoon and the upward trend will continue through the week. Our weather looks quiet for much of next week with highs back into the low 70s by Thursday. A frontal system could bring a few showers to the area by next Friday, but temperatures are expected to stay above average in the low 70s!

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Low: 56°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Occasional rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. High: 67°. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 48°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

