FLOOD WATCH - THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

WHAS

Ugh… System number one will bring a brief period of snow then a quick changeover to rain. Little to no snow accumulation is expected with above freezing ground and air temps, and the quick change to rain. Scattered rain showers continue through late tomorrow. 1-3” of rain is expected by tomorrow night. We get a break on Thursday, then rain returns late Friday through late Saturday night. We’ll keep an eye on the potential for a line of strong to severe storms Saturday night, as we’ll have some extra ingredients to work with (cold front, instability, jet stream energy). Clearing out and windy on Sunday! Staying dry thankfully on Monday, before more rain chances return on Tuesday. Area rivers will be on the rise this weekend and into next week with more flooding likely. Below are the links to the local Ohio River gauges.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Showers - heavy downpours at times...Rising temps. Low: 35°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. A damp day! High: 56°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and pleasantly cool. High: 50°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

