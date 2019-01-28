**FLASH FLOOD WATCH - THROUGH 1AM SUNDAY**

WHAS

After a cloudy and mainly dry finish to the week across Kentuckiana, we are looking at some active weather for the first half of the upcoming weekend. Moisture will overspread the area into early Saturday with scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder from time to time. It could be a little damp for the Anthem Fitness 5K on Saturday morning with the showers continuing throughout the day. A warm front will arc through the region during the afternoon allowing temperatures to spike into the mid to upper 60s. With a cold front approaching from the west, a few strong to potentially severe storms will be possible Saturday evening with heavy rain, damaging winds and an isolated spin-up tornado all on the table. With this being a weekend event at night and out of our typical severe weather season, it’s a good idea to monitor the weather on Saturday. Our storm chances should come to an end by Midnight.

Expect a windy Sunday with gusts over 40 miles per hour as temperatures top out into the low 50s early before falling. The good news is that much of next week looks dry with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s. Our nest chance of rain may hold off until the end of next week. Area rivers, including the Ohio River are expected to return to minor flood stage late this weekend and into early next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers mainly south. Low: 45°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy and warmer, rain and storms, some strong late. High: 68°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Windy with falling temperatures. High: 52°. Wind: W 20-25 mph with gusts over 40 miles per hour.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX