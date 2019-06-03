A strong low-pressure system is moving toward the area from the midwest. This will mean a more active weather pattern in the late afternoon and evening. Conditions will be just fine for the Rodes City Run 10K starts at 8 AM with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain will remain west arriving just after noon and continuing through early evening. The 3 PM St. Patrick's Parade in the Highlands will have showers and storms in the area.

While a few strong/severe storms are possible, the higher threat of severe weather looks to stay just southwest of us. While it will be rainy in the afternoon, it will be breezy and warmer with highs in the 60s.

Sunshine returns, but it will be breezy and cooler with daytime highs in the 50s tomorrow. Seasonably cool and pleasant heading into the new week with highs in the 50s. Right now we are forecasting 70s by the middle of next week, as rain/storm chances also return.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Rain developing after noon with a thunderstorm possible. Becoming breezy and warmer. High 63. Wind: S 15-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mainly dry. Low: 43. Wind: S 10-15

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 58. Wind: W 10-25 mph.

