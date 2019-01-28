WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Flood Warning until 7:15AM for Dubois, Crawford, Orange and Washington Counties.

Flood Advisory until 8:30AM for Harrison, Clark, Floyd, Meade, Hancock, Jefferson and Breckenridge Counties.

whas

A mix of freezing rain and rain is currently falling across Kentuckiana this morning - some areas seeing some heavy downpours! Temps are just above freezing so we will likely see the freezing rain in Southern Indiana end soon for any areas affected this morning.

Here in the metro, and for most points southward, we're getting a good soaking of moderate to heavy rain and hearing a few rumbles of thunder. Anywhere from 0.5"-1.0" of rain since midnight across the viewing area. The rain will continue through lunchtime and this evening so keep the rain gear handy!

We get a much-needed break from the rain on Thursday. It will be a short-lived break though with our next rainy system arriving late Friday. Rain and storms Saturday. We'll be watching the potential for some severe weather Saturday as a strong cold front works its way through.

Sunday we dry out once more with some windy conditions and falling temps. Should stay dry through Tuesday with just a tiny chance for a shower north/south. Watching the potential for more wet weather for the end of next week. Flooding could become a concern... river gauge links below.

FLOOD WATCH - THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

whas

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Showers. Heavy downpours at times. High: 56°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers ending after 10PM. Low: 39°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 50°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

