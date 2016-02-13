FORECAST SUMMARY:

HOT across Kentuckiana this afternoon and that will be the trend as we get into this evening as well. A few isolated showers have popped up in the heat of the day, but those should die down after sunset.

Tomorrow is another VERY hot day for this time of year and we will begin next week with more of the same. A cold front arrives Wednesday into Thursday and could bring some heavy showers storms Wednesday night. That cold front will actually usher in come cooler weather to end the week! Highs in the 60s next weekend!

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and muggy! High 90. Wind: SW Calm.

